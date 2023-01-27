Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $280.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

