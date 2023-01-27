Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $267.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

