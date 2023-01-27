Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 108,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

