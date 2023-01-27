Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.14. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.