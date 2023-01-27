MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

