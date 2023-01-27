Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 300,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.