Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

