Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

