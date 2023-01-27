NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

