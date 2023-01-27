NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 9,900 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 742,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NGM stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.