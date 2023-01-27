Northeast Investment Management Has $58.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,412 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

