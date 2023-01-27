Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 827,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $40,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.