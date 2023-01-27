NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.6 %

NVEE stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

