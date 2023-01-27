OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 360.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

