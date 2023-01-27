Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,607 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.