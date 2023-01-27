Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,200 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at $154,148,355.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,330 shares of company stock worth $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRMY opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

