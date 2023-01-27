Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 365 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ESAB were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

