Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 595 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $359,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 35.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

