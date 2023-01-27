Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 481.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 74,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,674 shares of company stock valued at $506,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

