Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 900 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,941 shares of company stock valued at $409,691 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $201.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

