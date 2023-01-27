Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 16.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shutterstock by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Shutterstock by 165.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

SSTK opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.48 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

