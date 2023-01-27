Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Materion were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $91.45 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $428.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Materion Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

