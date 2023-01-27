Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 426 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.25 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.