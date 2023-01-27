Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 511 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $33.61 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

