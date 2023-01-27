Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 7,433 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $15.86 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.