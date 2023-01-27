Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 793 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 533,142 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

