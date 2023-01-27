Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 13,487 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.