Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 557.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. CL King upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

