Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Tapestry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after purchasing an additional 470,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TPR opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.