Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

