Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.