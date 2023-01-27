Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,161,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Insider Activity
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %
Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.19.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.
Nu Skin Enterprises Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.