Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

