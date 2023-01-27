Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $402,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.8 %

WWW stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

