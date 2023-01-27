Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $415,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 126.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $290,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

