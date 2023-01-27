Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $425,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

