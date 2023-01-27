Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $445,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,182,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

