Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $450,000 Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

