Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $457,000 Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.76 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

