Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $459,000 Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.