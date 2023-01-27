Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $474,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navient Trading Up 4.3 %

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

