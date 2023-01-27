Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 1,325,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 243,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

