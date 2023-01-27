Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $502,000 Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

