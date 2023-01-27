Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $528,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,323,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after buying an additional 803,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 53,922.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

