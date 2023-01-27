Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $540,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

