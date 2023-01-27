Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $571,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

