Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,656 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 159,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.