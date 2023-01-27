Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

