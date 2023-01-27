Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPEL were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $3,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 43.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in XPEL by 114.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,174,951.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,582. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

