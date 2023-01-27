Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 131,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

